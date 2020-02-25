“Charlotte wasn’t sure at first but George was straight in there. Louis loves the tractors,” William said at a rugby match over the weekend, according to the Press Association. “They love seeing the lambs and feeding the lambs.”

Up next, the couple have a joint, three-day trip to Ireland, where they will visit Dublin, County Meath, County Kildare and Galway. The trip coincides with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return to the U.K. for the last of their royal engagements.