How Kate Middleton's Wedding Dress Inspires Brides A Decade Later

“This gown will span the test of time, that’s one of the most successful aspects about it. You could wear this gown now, 10 years on, and it wouldn’t look out of place.”

Modesty is a must for royal brides and while it was based on a classic style, Kate’s dress was game-changing, in that it used lace rather than an opaque, all-concealing fabric, adds Winter.

“Consider the barely-there bodices and illusion panels of today’s bridal trends and you’ll see they’re simply a reinterpretation of Kate’s look, just extending the sheerness into the bodice,” she says.