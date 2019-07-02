Kate Middleton Knows Just What To Wear To Wimbledon

You can count on a royal appearance at Wimbledon just like you can count on Princess Charlotte making a face when she sees a camera.

Kate Middleton graced the All England Club with her presence on Tuesday to support Harriet Dart, a 22-year-old British tennis player, before later making her way to Centre Court.

The Duchess of Cambridge donned a gorgeous, custom white dress with black detailing by the brand Suzannah, according to E! News. She paired the dress with an Alexander McQueen belt, a black and purple bow brooch and heels by Gianvito Rossi.

GLYN KIRK via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at Court 14 to watch Britain's Harriet Dart play against U.S. player Christina McHale at the All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon on July 2.

PA Wire/PA Images The duchess leaves Court 14 after watching Dart in action.

Victoria Jones - PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess of Cambridge with British tennis player Katie Boulter (left) and retired British tennis player Anne Keothavong (right) as they watch Dart.

The duchess looked like she was enjoying her day out while holding court with her companions.

Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images

Adam Davy - PA Images via Getty Images All smiles from the duchess!

Last year, the duchess attended Wimbledon with Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, for their first solo outing as sisters-in-law. The two watched Serena Williams and Angelique Kerber play in the finals.

Though Meghan is currently on maternity leave, she’s made a few appearances since giving birth to her first child with Prince Harry, a boy named Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.

She and Harry stepped out together over the weekend to watch the Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees play together in London, which was the first-ever regular season MLB game held in Europe.

Handout via Getty Images The Duke and Duchess of Sussex join the New York Yankees in their clubhouse ahead of their game against the Boston Red Sox at the London Stadium on June 29 in London.

Hopefully, she stops by Wimbledon again this year to watch Williams play!