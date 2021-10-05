Model Lila Moss Had Her Insulin Pump On Full Display While Walking Runway

Intentional or not, Lila Grace Moss made a statement.

The 19-year-old and her mother, Kate Moss, walked a combined Fendi and Versace show (dubbed “Fendace”) during last week’s Milan Fashion Week. The show boasted big names like Emily Ratajkowski and Naomi Campbell, Page Six reported.

But the young Moss was the one who made headlines when she wore a baroque-printed swimsuit and cropped jacket that bared the entirety of her legs — including the insulin pump on her thigh.

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Lila Grace Moss walks the runway at the Versace special event during the Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 26.

Moss posted a slideshow of photos from the show on Instagram, tagging Fendi and Versace to say the experience was “an honour.” In her post, Moss didn’t draw attention to her device, which appears to be an Omnipod, a tubeless device that can be worn anywhere on the body. But when fans noticed it, they praised her bold move.

“As a fellow T1 diabetic (and ex model), THANK YOU for wearing your device on the freaking runway!” one commenter wrote. “You are a queen and I want these pics everywhere cos the more we share of T1 diabetes the better.”

Daniele Venturelli via Getty Images Moss with her insulin pump on full display.

Moss opened up about her condition — which, according to the Mayo Clinic, is believed to be caused by a combination of genetic susceptibility and environmental factors — in an interview with The Kit last August.

“I think not many people know that I have diabetes,” Moss said when asked to share something new about herself. “It’s not visible from the outside, so no one would really know just by looking at you. I have type 1.”