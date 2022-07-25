Kate Moss Says She Doesn't Have Good Memories Of Iconic Shoot With Mark Wahlberg

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but Kate Moss has a few more to offer about one of the most iconic images of her career.

The model opened up about her evocative 1992 Calvin Klein shoot with Mark Wahlberg over the weekend, telling BBC’s “Desert Island Discs” she didn’t have “very good memories” about the campaign that helped make her a household name.

Kate Moss attends the Longchamp SS20 Runway Show on on Sept. 7, 2019, in New York City. James Devaney via Getty Images

“He was very macho and it was all about him,” the model said of Wahlberg, who was a rapper known as “Marky Mark” at the time.

“He had a big entourage. And I was just this kind of model,” Moss said.

“So, you felt objectified it sounds like,” the interviewer offered.

“Yeah completely. And vulnerable and scared,” Moss added. “Yeah I think they played on my vulnerability. And I was like, quite young and innocent. Calvin loved that.”

The now-48-year-old model spoke about the anxiety she had surrounding the shoot, explaining that things got so bad she couldn’t get out of bed.

Kate Moss and Mark Wahlberg during the Calvin Klein Presents: Fall 1995 Collections at the "Race to Erase MS" Benefit in Beverly Hills on Sept. 19, 1995. Barry King via Getty Images

Moss has shared a similar anecdote before, in an interview for the December 2012 cover of Vanity Fair.

“I had a nervous breakdown when I was 17 or 18, when I had to go and work with Marky Mark and Herb Ritts,” she told the magazine at the time.

“It didn’t feel like me at all,” Moss added. “I felt really bad about straddling this buff guy. I didn’t like it. I couldn’t get out of bed for two weeks. I thought I was going to die.”

Wahlberg spoke about the shoot in an interview with The Guardian in March 2020, admitting that he was “probably a little rough around the edges.”

“I wasn’t very … worldly, let’s say that,” the now-actor told the outlet with a laugh. “But I’ve seen her and said hello. I think we saw each other at a concert here and there, we said hi and exchanged pleasantries.”