“Kate” is the most popular movie on Netflix, according to the streaming service’s public ranking system.

In this Netflix thriller, Mary Elizabeth Winstead plays a ruthless assassin who gets fatally poisoned and spends her final 24 hours seeking revenge on the people responsible. The film was released on the platform on Sept. 10.

Next in the ranking is “Prey,” a German thriller about five men at a bachelor party in the wilderness who discover they’re being pursued by an unknown gunman. And in third place is the 2005 Jennifer Lopez drama “An Unfinished Life.”

Jasin Boland/Netflix "Kate" on Netflix.

Other Netflix films on the list include the Sept. 11 biographical movie “Worth,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s animated musical adventure, “Vivo.” The quirky comedy “Afterlife of the Party” also remains in the top 10 after leading the list last week.

As for films not produced by Netflix, “School of Rock” and “A Cinderella Story” are giving us some millennial nostalgia.

Read on for the full list of the top 10 movies.

