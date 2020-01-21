Kate Upton Chokes Jimmy Fallon: 'I Was Really Passing Out A Little'

Novice jiujitsu student Kate Upton showed off one of her moves on “The Tonight Show” Monday ― and it took host Jimmy Fallon’s breath away. (See the video above.)

Upton, better known as a model, announced she would demonstrate a rear naked choke. Fallon volunteered to pose as an attacker, but maybe he should have thought twice when Upton recounted a flipping incident gone wrong with her husband, Houston Astros pitcher Justin Verlander.

“I only have one stripe,” she later told Fallon. “I’m not like safety certified, but it’s fine.”

Fallon was still game. As Upton tightened her arms around his neck, the host appeared to panic for a split second.

“I was really passing out a little bit,” he said.

No worries, though. Fallon tapped out and survived to monologue another day.