Mia Threapleton (left) and Kate Winslet attend the BAFTA TV Awards on Sunday in London. Yui Mok - PA Images via Getty Images

Kate Winslet was channeling some serious “proud mom in a Sears family portrait” vibes at Sunday’s British Academy Television Awards.

The “Avatar: The Way of Water” star looked overjoyed to share the red carpet with 22-year-old daughter Mia Threapleton at the ceremony in London. Winslet and Threapleton appeared at the event thanks to their parts in a British series called “I Am…” that received multiple nominations.

Winslet beams while posing with Threapleton on Sunday. Samir Hussein via Getty Images

The BAFTA TV Awards marked a rare red-carpet appearance for the two together, which could explain why the “Mare of Easttown” actor looked totally psyched to have her daughter by her side.

Threapleton and Winslet give sweet mom-and-daughter vibes. Joe Maher via Getty Images

Seriously, just look at Winslet — she is brimming with joy.

Winslet can't contain her excitement while posing with Threapleton and “I Am…” writer and director Dominic Savage. Antony Jones/BAFTA via Getty Images

The adorable duo also seemed to match their outfits for the occasion. Winslet opted for a black dress with an asymmetric neckline, while Threapleton sported a halter top jumpsuit with a beige midsection. Just look at these two! They could totally walk a mother-and-daughter fashion show fundraiser together because the color coordination is 100 percent on point.

Winslet cannot stop hugging her daughter. David M. Benett via Getty Images

At Sunday’s ceremony, Winslet won the Leading Actress award for her role in “I Am…” and gave a sweet shoutout to Threapleton during her acceptance speech. (The anthology series also won the Single Drama award that night.)

On the stage, Winslet held her trophy and said while crying: “If I could cut this in half, I would give the other half to my daughter, Mia Threapleton. We did this together, kiddo.”

The camera cut to Threapleton, who was visibly tearing up, before Winslet continued.

“There were days when it was agony for her to dig as deeply as she did into very frightening emotional territories sometimes,” Winslet said. “And it took my breath away.”

Proud mom, indeed.