Kate Winslet Just Addressed The 'Bullying' She Endured Over Her Body In Her 20s

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kate Winslet has survived decades in the public eye ― and endured constant scrutiny of her body for nearly all of her time in the spotlight.

“I was consistently told I was the wrong shape,” Winslet told Vogue for its October cover story. “I was consistently told I would have to settle for less.”

Advertisement

The actor told the magazine that she “wasn’t going to take that shit from anyone,” a sentiment that she said came from her treatment in the press after “Titanic,” which premiered in 1997.

“I think it probably stems from having been subjected to the most awful scrutiny and judgment, and, actually, I would go so far as to say bullying, from mainstream media when I was in my 20s,” explained the Oscar winner, now 47.

Winslet believes things are different for younger entertainers now, especially in the wake of the Me Too movement.

Advertisement

“Young actresses now — fuck me — they are unafraid. It makes me so proud,” the “Lee” actor said. “And I think, Yes, all the shit flinging, all the struggle, all the using my voice for years, often being finger-pointed at and laughed at — I don’t give a shit!”

“It was all bloody worth it,” she continued. “Because the culture is changing in the way that I couldn’t in my wildest dreams have imagined in my 20s.”

Winslet has spoken before about her horrific treatment in the industry, telling the Sunday Times last year that she was told to audition for “fat girl” parts in acting school.