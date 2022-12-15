'Avatar' Sequel Star Kate Winslet Spills How James Cameron Changed Since 'Titanic'

“Titanic” star Kate Winslet reflected on the moment director James Cameron said he’d make her “big and blue” ahead of “Avatar: The Way of Water,” their first movie together in 25 years.

Winslet, who starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in the 1997 disaster movie and nearly drowned twice on the “Titanic” set, will play the Na’vi warrior Ronal as part of Cameron’s latest film, a 3-hour-plus thriller that’s set to have multiple sequels in the years ahead.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Winslet revealed how she and Cameron had changed their perspectives since she turned 21 on the set of “Titanic,” the highest-grossing movie of all time prior to the release of “Avatar” over a decade ago.

“I turned 21 on that shoot. I am now 47 years old. It’s a very, very, very long time ago,” Winslet told EW. “Jim, as a director, as a person, you know, we are just both different, older, have hopefully learned a lot more in terms of how to tell stories and be creative contributors and collaborators.”

Winslet said Cameron had a tendency of checking up on her over the years despite their lack of projects together.

“I feel like he’s always checked in with me. ‘Are you busy right now?’ or ‘What’s going on? I may have something,’” Winslet told the magazine. “Then I wouldn’t hear for a while and I think he’s drifted off that idea. Then he’d be floating back in with another one. And then in 2014, he did say to me, ‘I’m gonna get you big and blue.’”

Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, James Cameron, Sigourney Weaver and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attended the "Avatar: The Way of Water" world premiere in London earlier this month. Photo by Dave J Hogan/Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

On Wednesday, Winslet told Yahoo UK that Cameron is a genius who’s committed to the vision he sets out for his films.