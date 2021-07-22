Kate Winslet Is Thrilled That ‘SNL’ Mocked Her ‘Mare Of Easttown’ Accent

The actor told Entertainment Weekly Thursday that she and her family absolutely love a “SNL” sketch from last season called “Murdur Durdur” that makes fun of the casts’ distinctive Delco accents in her hit HBO series.

“I have never felt so validated as an actor in my entire life as I now do because of ‘Murdur Durdur,’” she told the outlet during an interview.

She added: “Every now and then in our household we’ll be like, ‘Oh, should we just quickly watch it?’ And we’ll crowd around the iPhone crying with laughter.”

“Mare of Eastown” took place in a fictional small town located in non-fictional Delaware County, Pennsylvania, which is close to Philadelphia. Over the years the region has developed a very distinctive accent with very rounded O’s and irregular A’s.

The accent hasn’t really popped up much in pop culture, which means many people outside the region may not be familiar with it.

“Philly is in this weird place of having features of New York English, and also features of Southern American English,” Betsy Sneller, an assistant professor of linguistics at Michigan State University told the Ringer. “When those things combine, it creates this unique stew that people, if they’ve never heard it before, have a really hard time placing.”

Winslet, who was born in England, told the Los Angeles Times that the Delco accent was one of the “hardest dialects I’ve ever done.” The Oscar-winning actor pointed to the uniquely pronounced vowels and “the way people from Delco kind of smush words together” so “words like wouldn’t and couldn’t become wuh-ent cuh-ent.”

Here’s just hoping that whenever she walked into a mythical Wawa while shooting the show, the accent became a little easier to tackle.