Kate Winslet Reveals 1 Movie She's More Recognized For Than 'Titanic'

Believe it or not, Kate Winslet isn’t Rose DeWitt Bukater from “Titanic” to everyone.
The Oscar winner appeared on “The Tonight Show” Wednesday and revealed James Cameron’s 1997 disaster film isn’t at the top of the list for most of her fans — who purportedly prefer a 2006 romantic comedy and a Ricky Gervais series to her breakout role.
“People come up to me in the street more about ‘The Holiday’ and the episode of ‘Extras’ that I did than ‘Titanic,’” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I promise you. Especially at Christmas.”
“And actually what’s so lovely is that mothers and daughters come up to me in the grocery store and they say, ‘Oh Kate, we just love “The Holiday,” it’s our little ritual at Christmas.’ They have things that they eat every year, they sit down, it’s a tradition, and I just love that.”
The film stars Winslet as Iris, a journalist who ends up on vacation in Los Angeles and develops an unexpected romance after swapping homes with Amanda, played by Cameron Diaz.
Winslet, whose fame skyrocketed after “Titanic” grossed more than $2 billion, nonetheless still appreciates her “Holiday” fans.
“That’s something I never would have expected actually, the sort of mother-daughter connection around a film like that,” she said Wednesday. “It’s so nice. It’s lovely.”
Winslet’s turn in “Titanic” earned her the second of seven Oscar nominations. She went on to star in acclaimed films like “The Reader” and “Steve Jobs,” and was most recently seen in Cameron’s “Avatar” sequel.
The science fiction blockbuster reportedly grossed more than $2.3 billion at the global box office — placing it in the third spot of most financially successful films of all time. The first “Avatar” reigns supreme on that list, while “Titanic” remains ranked at fourth.
When Fallon exclaimed that she’s in “two of the biggest films ever made,” Winslet couldn’t help but laugh — and said “why did you have to point that out?” Despite her humble disposition, the actor is nonetheless grateful for her decades-spanning success.
“I have to say I’ve just felt so blessed to have had this amazing career but also just to meet these phenomenal people,” she told Fallon. “That’s one of the loveliest things.”