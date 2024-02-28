Kate Winslet Says She Gets Mistaken For This 1 Celebrity All The Time

Kate Winslet often gets mistaken for another famous actor ― and it’s someone with a very familiar name.
The “Mare of Easttown” star told Access Hollywood in an interview published Monday that she gets confused for Cate Blanchett quite “a lot,” but takes it all in stride.
“They say, ‘Loved you in ‘Elizabeth,’ and I say, ‘Thank you, that’s so kind,’” said Winslet, referring to the 1998 movie that earned Blanchett her first Oscar nomination.
“And she gets the same thing. People will say to her, ‘Loved you in ‘Sense and Sensibility’ or ‘Loved you in ‘Titanic,’” Winslet explained.
She added that “to be mistaken for Cate Blanchett is a huge compliment” and she’ll “take it” anytime.
Blanchett, who is Australian, and Winslet, who is English, recently discussed their fan mix-ups while making a joint appearance on “The Graham Norton Show,” noting that they frequently get confused for each other.
But Blanchett and Winslet aren’t the only celebrities with a high-profile doppelgänger.
During an interview back in 2019, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt revealed that they both get mistaken for Matt Damon by fans.
“I’ve actually signed autographs as Matt,” Pitt told BBC Radio 1. “They’ll figure it out later.”