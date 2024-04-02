Kate Winslet Details Sex Scene So Bonkers, The Crew Was Kicked Out For Laughing

There was “no biting” her tongue.
Kate Winslet appeared more than happy to go into detail about how hilarious it was to shoot an awkward sex scene featured in the most recent episode of her HBO limited series “The Regime.”
“We did have a couple of moments when things would happen that were so funny that people had to be sent out,” Winslet recently explained to reporters at a HBO press conference attended by The New York Post and the website Decider.
In the dark comedy, Winslet plays Chancellor Elena Vernham, a charismatic — albeit completely bananas — dictator of a fictional central European country that is slowly unraveling due to her unhinged leadership. Throughout the show, Elena falls in love with Herbert Zubak (Matthias Schoenaerts), a corporal with terrible tattoos and a vague past that’s so violent, he’s earned the nickname “The Butcher.”
In the beginning of Episode 5, it is revealed that Elena and Zubak are in a committed sexual relationship, but are having issues with how they physically express their feelings for one another. More specifically, Elena doesn’t like that when she sticks her fingers in Zubak’s mouth, he bites her. This culminates in a truly weird but hysterical sex scene later in the episode.
“When we were shooting Episode 5, Elena and Zubak having sex, and she’s screaming at him, ‘No biting! No biting,’ two people had to be sent out for laughing,” Winslet said at the press conference.
Unfortunately for Winslet, the two crew members who were sent away were pretty crucial in the moment — a cinematographer and makeup artist, per the UK’s Sunday Times.
“Matthias had all these [fake] tattoos. He was getting sweatier and sweatier, and they just kept sort of rubbing off on parts of my body,” Winslet said of shooting the sex scene at the press conference. “I was like, ‘This is really like I’ve got the newspaper printed on me.’”
Too bad the person who was on hand to fix this makeup mishap was probably off cackling elsewhere.
Yet, it seems the crew weren’t the only people on set cracking up over scenes in the show.
“There was a lot of improvising and having fun,” Winlset told the Sunday Times Tuesday. “We didn’t get through a scene without wetting ourselves laughing.”
And we believe it! Just check out this scene in Episode 4, where Zubak proclaims his love for Elena by quietly strolling into a work meeting attended by Elena’s husband Nicholas (Guillaume Gallienne) and begins to passionately make out with her.