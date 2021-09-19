Kate Winslet Wins Emmy For HBO's 'Mare Of Easttown'

“Mare of Easttown” star Kate Winslet won the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at Sunday night’s ceremony.

Winslet thanked her fellow nominees “in this decade that has to be about women having each other’s backs,” she said. “I salute you. I support you. I’m proud of you.”

Known for her chameleonic roles and mastery of many accents, Winslet gave one of her most captivating performances in years as the show’s titular small-town police detective investigating a murder and several missing persons cases. The HBO limited series was popular and much discussed, with viewers tuning in each week to see if Mare would solve the mysteries, theorize which characters could be suspects and decipher any clues. Fans of the show also celebrated the show’s complicated narratives about parenting, grief and trauma, as well as the specificity of its setting: the Philadelphia suburbs.

Earlier this year, the British actor told The New York Times that the role marks the most she has been recognized in public since 1997’s “Titanic,” which vaulted her and co-star Leonardo DiCaprio to global superstardom.

It is Winslet’s second Emmy, after her win in the same category for the 2011 HBO limited series “Mildred Pierce.” Having also won an Oscar and a Grammy during her storied career, Winslet is one Tony Award away from achieving an EGOT, which would put her in a rare class of artists who have won all four of the major entertainment awards.

Also nominated in the category were Michaela Coel for HBO’s “I May Destroy You,” Cynthia Erivo for National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha,” Elizabeth Olsen for “WandaVision” on Disney+, and Anya Taylor-Joy for Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit.” It was one of the most competitive categories of Sunday night’s ceremony. In recent years, the limited series categories at the Emmys have become an embarrassment of riches, as streaming services and premium cable networks have turned to the limited-series format to produce more shows on shorter time scales, which also often give creators more flexibility.

Throughout the night, “Mare of Easttown” dominated the limited series categories. Winslet’s co-stars Evan Peters — who played Colin Zabel, a fellow detective assisting Mare with her investigation — and Julianne Nicholson — who played Mare’s best friend Lori — won the Emmys for Outstanding Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress in a Limited Series, respectively.

Winslet thanked them in her speech, as well as “the almighty Jean Smart,” who was also nominated for the show as well as winning Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for HBO Max’s “Hacks.”