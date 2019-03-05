Katelyn Ohashi Earns Another Dazzling 10 As UCLA Teammates Dance Along

Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi, the viral sensation from UCLA, was perfect again in the floor exercise last weekend. The 10 score she recorded in Norman, Oklahoma, was just as joyful to watch as when she skyrocketed to fame in January with a dazzling 10 at the Collegiate Challenge in Anaheim, California.

Here she is on Sunday. Note her fellow UCLA gymnasts dancing along to the routine. We’ll give them a 10, too, for team spirit.

Ohashi, a former member of the U.S. national team who battled through serious injuries, parlayed her breakthrough moment in January into national TV appearances and was spoofed by comedian Ali Wong.

On Sunday, with an ESPN audience watching and the pressure on in a meet against the University of Oklahoma, Ohashi handled it like a pro. She notched her seventh perfect score as a collegian in the event and fourth of the season. (Teammate Kyla Ross, a gold medalist at the 2012 Olympics, also notched 10s in the uneven bars and the vault against Oklahoma.)

The No. 2 Bruins lost to the No. 1 Sooners, but Ohashi kept winning hearts.

Here’s the January performance that made her famous.