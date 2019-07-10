Former UCLA gymnast Katelyn Ohashi dazzled fans once again on Wednesday as she launched into a handstand while wearing heels on the 2019 ESPY Awards red carpet.

Ohashi, who was nominated for Best Play and Best Viral Sports Moment, became a household name earlier this year when her flawless floor routine became an internet sensation. The routine earned her a perfect score from judges.

The gymnast didn’t miss a beat on the red carpet, posing for photographers in her sheer white lace jumpsuit before taking a few steps and turning upside down. Her heels dangled above her head as she smiled for fans.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Katelyn Ohashi stunned on the red carpet as she launched into a handstand while wearing heels.

Matt Winkelmeyer via Getty Images Ohashi wore a white lace jumpsuit to the awards show.

Ohashi’s beloved floor routine included Michael Jackson-inspired dance moves and Jackson’s music, but she cut those elements from her performance after the documentary “Finding Neverland” debuted. It featured the stories of two men who said Jackson sexually abused them when they were boys.

“The goal of my routine is pure joy, and after the documentary, not everyone was feeling that way, and you can never discredit someone’s feelings,” Ohashi told espnW in March.

The ESPY Award for Best Viral Sports Moment, which Ohashi won, was announced on the program’s pre-show. The gymnast called the award “an honor” and detailed how she was fine-tuning the routine days before her first performance. Check out the award-winning routine below.

This routine landed @katelyn_ohashi a perfect 10 **and** the first-ever ESPY for Best Viral Sports Moment! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/fu19VCE9oH — espnW (@espnW) July 10, 2019