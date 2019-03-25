Gymnast Katelyn Ohashi Cuts Michael Jackson From Floor Routine, And It's Still A 10

Katelyn Ohashi is keeping up with the times.

The UCLA gymnast, whose perfect-10 floor exercise went viral earlier this year, unveiled a new routine over the weekend that purposely scrubbed Michael Jackson. Ohashi dazzled fans on this one, too, scoring another 10 during UCLA’s victory at the Pac-12 Championships in West Valley City, Utah.

Ohashi, perhaps one of the most famous gymnasts never to make it to the Olympics, said last week that her performance is all about spreading joy ― and the joy of Jackson’s music had been undermined by the child sex abuse allegations resurfaced in the documentary “Leaving Neverland.” So Ohashi cut his music and stopped using Jackson-inspired dance moves.

“The goal of my routine is pure joy, and after the documentary, not everyone was feeling that way, and you can never discredit someone’s feelings,” she told espnW.

Ohashi went with an all-female soundtrack for her new performance, including Tina Turner, Janet Jackson and Beyoncé.

“A lot of people asked if I was nervous to change it, but I know today I felt the calmest I have ever felt competing, strangely,” Ohashi told the Daily Bruin after Saturday’s exercise.

Ohashi, a former U.S. national team member who overcame serious injuries, followed her breakthrough moment in January with national TV appearances and more 10s.