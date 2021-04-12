Katey Sagal Recalls When Right-Wing Cancel Culture Backfired Spectacularly

Actor Katey Sagal said an attempt by a conservative activist to cancel the iconic 1980s/1990s TV series “Married... With Children” only helped to make the show even more popular.

Sagal, who played Peggy Bundy, told Marc Maron on the “WTF” podcast that activist Terry Rakolta’s boycott of the show’s advertisers led to more viewers.

And the staff gave Rakolta a mocking form of appreciation.

“We sent her flowers every year,” Sagal said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. “She tried to get us off the air and all it did was get us on the front of The New York Times. And it doubled our audience.”

Sagal, who also played Gemma Teller Morrow on “Sons of Anarchy,” is currently starring as Annie “Rebel” Bello in the new series “Rebel” on ABC.