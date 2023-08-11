Katharine McPhee Cancels Final Shows In Asia Due To A 'Horrible' Family Tragedy

David Foster and Katharine McPhee perform onstage in Phoenix in April. Phillip Faraone via Getty Images

Katharine McPhee shared that a family tragedy has caused her to cancel her appearance in two shows of a tour led by her husband, producer and songwriter David Foster.

The singer announced the cancellation to fans in Jakarta, Indonesia, in an Instagram post on Thursday. McPhee and Foster have been performing shows together in Asia for Foster’s Hitman Asia Tour 2023. The concerts feature performances by McPhee and fellow musicians Peabo Bryson, Michael Bolton, Loren Allred and Raisa.

“David and I have had a horrible tragedy in our family and at least one of us needs to get back home to our family,” McPhee’s statement read. “Please know how sorry I am and how much I wish to return one day and perform for you all.”

She did not provide any further details about the circumstances surrounding her cancellation.

The former “American Idol” contestant and Foster share one child, a 2-year-old son named Rennie. Foster has five adult daughters from previous relationships.

McPhee opened up about motherhood during an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in April 2021 — just weeks after Rennie was born. She told host Kelly Clarkson that being a mom was the “greatest job” she’ll ever have.