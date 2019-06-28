Katharine McPhee Marries David Foster Almost A Year After Engagement

Katharine McPhee is “over the rainbow” about her wedding to David Foster.

The couple wed in an intimate ceremony at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in South Kensington, London, on Friday, according to People, less than a year after the musician popped the question during a romantic Italian getaway in July 2018.

The “American Idol” alum reportedly wore a custom Zac Posen gown at the ceremony and tied the knot with the famed producer in front of 150 guests, including the designer, friends and family.

Earlier in the day, McPhee paid tribute to her new hubby on Instagram, reflecting on their relationship, which has spanned more than a decade.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol,” she wrote. “Today … I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”