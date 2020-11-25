Katherine Heigl Hilariously Reacts To Racy Meaning Of Harry Styles' Song

Katherine Heigl got a bit of a shock to the system after sharing what appeared to be a sweet family video on Tuesday.

The “Grey’s Anatomy” alum posted a clip of her husband, singer Josh Kelley, and their daughters dancing to a clip of Harry Styles’ hit song “Watermelon Sugar.”

The three would turn around to wave at the camera each time Styles sang “hi” while the video played on a massive TV.

Though it all appears innocent enough, a commenter wrote on Heigl’s page that the song was perhaps not as family-friendly as the actor thought.

“This song is about going down on women but the kids don’t need to know that,” the user wrote, in an exchange captured by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs.

Heigl hilariously responded with, “The kids??!! What about me??!! … I have no idea what I thought the song was about but oral sex never once crossed my mind.”

“I guess Harry and I have different adjectives to describe the experience,” she quipped.

Kelley weighed in on the situation as well, writing “Haha I wasn’t even looking at the video !! @harrystyles you dirty bruh 😂😜” on Heigl’s page.

For the record, Styles has never officially confirmed the theory that “Watermelon Sugar” refers to oral sex, though the music video and a close reading of the lyrics provides ample clues.

Some people wrote said that it was their first time hearing the theory about the song’s meaning.

“Was not aware either. Thanks for keeping me informed,” Jamie Lynn Spears commented.

“Perfect. It’s my kids favorite song to sing super loud for all to hear,” another commenter joked. Another added, “This is my 3 year old son’s favorite song 😬😬.”

Others thought that the song’s inferred meaning was pretty obvious, though.

“People who didn’t what this song is about also think ‘Cake By the Ocean,’ is a song about eating cake by the beach,” a user wrote.

Another exasperated fan added, “How did people NOT realize this? All you have to do is listen to the other lyrics. ‘Breathe me in, breathe me out’ ‘I want your belly...’ ‘It’s so wonderful and warm’ Like come on guys.”

Others chimed in with funny mistakes they’d made with other songs and phrases.

“HAHA! I once told everyone I work with that my kids like to ‘Netflix and Chill,’ When the young people I work with filled me in I almost died,” someone wrote.

Much like Heigl and her family, even the royals didn’t understand the hidden meaning behind the song.

The team behind Kate Middleton and Prince William’s Kensington Palace Instagram account used the song for a social media post to mark the duke’s visit to Belfast for Emergency Services Day in September.

Commenters again had a field day with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s “saucy” song choice:

Celebrities and royals, suffering the same faux pas as the rest of us.