Katherine Schwarzenegger Takes Aim At The Met Gala With 1 Brutal Comment

After Monday's event, Schwarzenegger wondered if the gala was really as "chic" as it claims to be.
Kelby Vera
Katherine Schwarzenegger wasn’t all that impressed by what went down at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on Monday.

In a now-expired Instagram Story post, Schwarzenegger shared a photo of her mother, Maria Shriver, attending the 2001 Met Gala with her grandparents, Eunice Kennedy Shriver and Sargent Shriver.

Having never attended the event herself, Schwarzenegger didn’t seem worried about getting on Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour’s bad side.

On top of her mom’s throwback photo, the author wrote, “When the Met Gala was chic and classy.”

Katherine Schwarzenegger turned to Instagram to share some thoughts about the Met Gala after Monday's event in NYC.
Shriver was more mild with her own commentary, telling followers that “things were a little more low key when I attended back in 2001.”

The powder blue-dress she sports in that photo is much more subdued, at least, than the elaborate ensembles crafted for the Met these days.

The Met Gala, formerly called the Costume Institute Benefit, was founded in 1948 to raise money for the fashion wing of the museum. Through the years, the event has evolved from a simple charity ball to an all-out fashion extravaganza.

Looks at Monday’s Met were inspired by this year’s theme, “The Garden of Time,” and included nods to this year’s Costume Institute exhibit, “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”

More than 160 guests walked the red carpet, where they showcased looks that leaned heavy on elements of nature.

Among the hits were Zendaya’s goth-tinged Maison Margiela dress, Cardi B’s billowing black Windowsen gown, and Tyla’s one-of-a-kind Balmain ensemble, which was crafted out of sand.

