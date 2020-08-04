HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

HuffPost An animal print cami, a jogger set and wrap blouse — Kathleen Barnes' collection for "The Drop" is full of fashionable finds.

If you’re a fan of affordable fashion (that’s all of us, TBH), you might be interested in the latest style news from Amazon, which now has tons of designer duds alongside its in-house brands.

The company just launched its latest line for “The Drop” that’s designed by Kathleen Barnes, the fashion influencer who started the popular blog “Carrie Bradshaw Lied.”

While you might have heard of Amazon’s “The Drop,” here’s a refresher: these are collections of clothes that have been designed by influencers. The pieces are limited edition since they’re live for only 30 hours (unless, of course, items sell out quickly). And when you order from “The Drop,” each piece is made on-demand so that Amazon says it doesn’t manufacture more than what’s needed.

Barnes’ collection features nine new styles, coming in sizes XXS to 3X and everything’s under $60, including a jogger set with pieces that are perfect for working from home and a wrap blouse that you can be worn two ways.

There’s also animal print camis and a double-breasted vest in this line from the influencer.

Like all collections from “The Drop,” if you love something, you do have to be quick since the collection’s live for less than two days.

Below, we included everything from the collection so you can see it for yourselves.