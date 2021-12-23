Third-graders at Holy Trinity School Georgetown can be thankful that teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick is a basketball ringer. (Watch the video below.)

Ms. Fitz, as she is known, is a former college player who promised them all hot chocolate if she made a basket from across the playground.

In a clip that quickly went viral, Ms. Fitz sinks the shot. The kids jump for joy.

The Washington, D.C., school called the full-court swish a “Hail Mary” but Ms. Fitz has long-range skills. She played Division 1 ball at Rutgers and St. Joseph’s, where she led the team in 3-pointers during the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.