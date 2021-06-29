Kathryn Garcia Gains Ground In Unofficial NYC Mayoral Results

Stephanie Keith/Getty Images Kathryn Garcia, a moderate technocrat, is within striking distance of Eric Adams, according to a new, unofficial tally of in-person votes in New York City's Democratic mayoral primary.

Kathryn Garcia trails Eric Adams by a narrow margin in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary after the city’s board of elections ran results through the ranked-choice voting system, eliminating candidates until only two were left.

Following 11 rounds of elimination, Adams, the Brooklyn borough president, leads Garcia, the former sanitation commissioner, 51.1% to 48.9%.

The results remain unofficial, because they do not account for the roughly 125,000 absentee ballots that Democrats have submitted.

A week after Election Day though, there is something positive for both Adams and Garcia to highlight in these preliminary returns: Adams retains his lead, but Garcia surges from third place to within striking distance of Adams.

On election night, before the start of the ranked-choice elimination process, Adams had 31.7% of first-choice votes, compared with 22.2% for civil rights attorney Maya Wiley, and 19.5% for Garcia.

Wiley, who appears to have lost ground since election night, released a statement suggesting that she is waiting for official results that account for absentee ballots.

“I said on election night, we must allow the democratic process to continue and count every vote so that New Yorkers have faith in our democracy and government,” she said. “And we must all support its results.”

This story is developing. Please return for updates.