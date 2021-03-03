Why Kathryn Hahn's Kids Were 'So Embarrassed' By Her Marvel Role

Warning: “WandaVision” spoilers below!

Apparently, playing a witch isn’t always as magical as you might think.

Over the last two episodes of “WandaVision,” Kathryn Hahn’s character, “Agnes,” has been revealed as Agatha Harkness, a powerful witch from the Marvel comics and the villain of the series.

But it seems Hahn had to overcome some villains of her own: Her kids weren’t all that impressed to see her prepping for the role, she said Tuesday during an appearance on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” (See it above, at the 5:30 mark.)

“When I was practicing my moves for this particular show, I mean my children came in and saw me practicing, and it was as if they had seen me just get out of the shower. They literally were like, ‘Oh, my God. Mom!’ Like I was practicing my witch moves, and they were so embarrassed,” she said. “I’m just so glad that now they’re suspiciously a little bit nicer to me. So I know that it’s been landing a little cooler than I had thought.”

Meyers said it must have been difficult to go to set after having teens disapprove of her performance.

“It sure gives you a lot of confidence,” Hahn joked.

To her kids’ credit, however, they did help teach her what’s actually happening in the MCU — which is no small task.

“It was a little bit of a word salad walking into this, I couldn’t remember who was who and what was what, so they were — my son especially — was like a huge, huge help,” she said.

Hahn’s magical counterpart on the show, Elizabeth Olsen, previously opened up about some teasing she has also received for all of her elaborate, witchy hand gestures. In her case, it was other Avengers, not teens, who had jokes.

Still, Hahn and Olsen play two of the most powerful Marvel characters, and they’re starring in a show that keeps reaching new levels of popularity. So who’s laughing now?