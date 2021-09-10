'Skins' Star Kathryn Prescott 'Lucky To Be Alive' After Getting Hit By Cement Truck

Megan Prescott added that Kathryn is “alone in New York with no family members” and that she can’t get into the U.S. due to the American Embassy’s current COVID-19 restrictions.

“If anyone knows of ANY way I can appeal the U.S. Embassy’s decision to reject my application for exemption from the travel ban please reach out,” she asked, adding: “I don’t know what to do with myself. I have to be able to get to my sister to care for her and right now I have no way of doing so.”