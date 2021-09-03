Kathy Griffin Reveals 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer'

Kathy Griffin isn’t above playing the cancer card.
The comedian underwent surgery last month to have part of her left lung removed after being diagnosed with lung cancer.
In an update post on Twitter Thursday, she looked at her illness from two sides and delivered a punchline.
“One thing that sucks about cancer, it’s hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case vocal chord issues,” she wrote.
“One thing that doesn’t suck about cancer... how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms Kathy about anything with ’Really, dickhead ??? Try CANCER!” Griffin continued. “I cannot get enough of it.”
Griffin revealed her stage 1 diagnosis last month and said doctors are “very optimistic.” She noted that she has never smoked.
The former “My Life on the D-List” star, 60, previously said her doctor has been providing her with comic material and encouraging her to use it. She relayed one of his jokes in which he described her surgery as “kind of like taking out a used condom.”