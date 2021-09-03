Kathy Griffin Reveals 'One Thing That Doesn't Suck About Cancer'

Kathy Griffin isn’t above playing the cancer card.

The comedian underwent surgery last month to have part of her left lung removed after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

In an update post on Twitter Thursday, she looked at her illness from two sides and delivered a punchline.

“One thing that sucks about cancer, it’s hard to focus on anything else when one is experiencing shortness of breath, deep coughing, pain, extreme fatigue & in my case vocal chord issues,” she wrote.