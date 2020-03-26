Kathy Griffin Hospitalized In Coronavirus Isolation With 'Painful' Symptoms

Comedian Kathy Griffin said Wednesday she was in a hospital coronavirus isolation ward with “unbearably painful” COVID-19 symptoms.

The former “My Life on the D-List” reality show star shared a photo of her wearing a mask in a bed at what she said was “a major hospital ER.” She wrote that she was unable to be tested “because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions.”

Citing a tweet from President Donald Trump that falsely claimed the U.S. had done more coronavirus testing than any nation, Griffin wrote: “He’s lying.”

A fact check by CNN on Wednesday revealed that “while the US has overtaken South Korea in total numbers of coronavirus tests administered, it has conducted far fewer tests per capita given the US population is more than six times larger than South Korea’s.”

Tests for the coronavirus remain in short supply. U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for testing say: “Clinicians should use their judgment to determine if a patient has signs and symptoms compatible with COVID-19 and whether the patient should be tested. Most patients with confirmed COVID-19 have developed fever and/or symptoms of acute respiratory illness (e.g., cough, difficulty breathing).”

Griffin has been a strident critic of Trump. In 2017, she posed for a photo of her holding a fake severed head of the president. She said her shows were canceled, she lost celebrity friends and she was questioned by the Secret Service amid the outcry.

Griffin mounted a comedy comeback tour in 2018, but she’s has had a rough time of it lately. Last week, her mother Maggie Griffin, who had dementia, died at age 99. “I am gutted,” the comedian wrote.

