Kathy Griffin Shares Fun Dance To Celebrate 'SEXXXXY' 61st Birthday

Kathy Griffin shimmied into her 61st birthday on Thursday.

The comedian shared video showing her playfully dancing on an oceanfront balcony with her back to the camera. (Watch the clip below.)

Advertisement

“IT’S MY BIRTHDAY, BABY! 61 AND SEXXXXY,” she captioned the brief burlesque on Instagram.

Seeing the former “My Life on the D-List” star, who underwent lung cancer surgery in August, in such good spirits on her big day got other celebs feeling the joy as well.

“Happy Birthday Queen,” fellow comic Caroline Rhea wrote in the comments. “Love you, dummy,” Selma Blair commented. “Sending you tons of love xoxoxo,” Kris Jenner added.

Griffin previously posted the dance clip, but found the right occasion for an encore.

Advertisement

She’s had a rough go of it recently. She had part of her left lung removed after being diagnosed with lung cancer. She never smoked.

In her recovery shortly afterward, the comic still found humor in her situation.

“One thing that doesn’t suck about cancer... how shameless I am when clapping back at people who dare to sass Ms Kathy about anything with ’Really, dickhead ??? Try CANCER!” Griffin wrote on Twitter. “I cannot get enough of it.”

The Emmy-winning entertainer has been active on Instagram lately, noting this week that she went out to dinner for the first time since her surgery and also enjoyed the home cooking of her husband.