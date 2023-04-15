Kathy Griffin Discloses ‘Extreme Case’ Of PTSD With Knowing ‘Wink’ To Trump Fiasco

Kathy Griffin has “never talked about it publicly” — but she has post-traumatic stress disorder.

The comedian revealed as much on Wednesday and said the condition started “about five and a half years ago.” She added a “wink” in a presumable hint that her PTSD only emerged after posting a photo of former President Donald Trump’s decapitated head.

“OK, TikTok,” she said on the app. “Let’s talk about it. Never talked about it publicly. I think this is the place to do it because I’ve seen a lot of videos about it. This is going to sound — whatever, you can laugh or whatever — but I’ve been diagnosed with complex PTSD.”

“They call it an extreme case,” Griffin continued. “So I would love to hear from…those of you that have… depression or anxiety or stuff like that, how you cope. If any of you know my story, you’ll understand that this really started for me about five and a half years ago. Wink.”

Griffin was fired from CNN around that time for posting an anti-Trump photo on the social media platform. In 2021, she told ABC News that the subsequent death threats were so relentless that she got addicted to painkillers — and secretly tried to take her own life.

Griffin was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021 — and added Wednesday it “didn’t help.”

“I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” Griffin reportedly wrote in a since-deleted tweet at the time. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked!! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

Griffin has been cancer-free since the operation.

PTSD is a mental health condition triggered by immense shock or fear and can induce nightmares, flashbacks and overwhelming anxiety, according to the Mayo Clinic.

“I had a freaking eight-hour attack yesterday,” said Griffin in a TikTok video Friday. “Eight hours of freaking writhing in pain in the bed. Today I felt like one might be coming on… So I’m on my walk now, and I’m outside and looking at the ocean, which is helpful.”

She added: “It feels good to be walking my way through it. I just keep telling myself it won’t last forever.”

If you or someone you know needs help, dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. You can also get support via text by visiting suicidepreventionlifeline.org/chat. Additionally, you can find local mental health and crisis resources at dontcallthepolice.com. Outside of the U.S., please visit the International Association for Suicide Prevention.