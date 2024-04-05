Kathy Griffin Reveals Brutal Code Word For Trump In Her Group Chat: 'We Don't Go Easy'

Kathy Griffin revealed the “hardcore” women in a group chat that isn’t too kind toward former President Donald Trump.
The comedian told the “StraightioLab” podcast this week that she’s on a “daily text chain” with the former president’s niece, Mary Trump, as well as adult film star Stormy Daniels and New York writer E. Jean Carroll, who successfully sued Donald Trump for defamation and sexual abuse.
“And let me tell you, as someone who the feds have actually come after, I really hope they don’t ever subpoena that text chain,” said Griffin of the chat.
“We don’t go easy. We do not go easy. We don’t even call Trump ‘him.’ We call him ‘it.’ Yeah, we’re hardcore.”
Griffin is embarking on her first tour since the controversy over a 2017 photo she posted in which she held a fake decapitated head of the former president. The snap led to an investigation by the Secret Service, which she claimed Trump “of course” had a hand in ordering.
The comedian spilled on the group chat while weighing in on her salon dinner parties, where guests have included “Chandelier” singer Sia and comedian Rosie O’Donnell.
Griffin said she’s also had dinners for Monica Lewinsky, Mary Trump, Daniels, Carroll and former D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone.
She named Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as her dream “gay guest of honor.”
“Because he’s been so successful in crossing over, he can go on Fox and hold his own, which is a talent our party is not good at including myself,” Griffin said.
Griffin, elsewhere in the podcast, called on “the gays” to vote blue down the ballot in November before warning about what would happen if Trump should win.
“Joe is our guy, I’m not fucking around. If Trump gets back in there, say goodbye to marriage, you will see gay bashing like you’ve never imagined,” Griffin said.
“It’s gonna be worse than pre-Stonewall. So there’s my serious warning that I have to do as a humble, humble icon.”