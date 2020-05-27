Comedian Kathy Griffin faced backlash on Twitter for her post Tuesday about President Donald Trump being injected with air ― a potentially fatal procedure that could cause an air embolism and block a blood vessel.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote in response to Trump’s pondering during a White House diabetes event ﻿on the price of insulin about whether he should take the drug.

“FUCK TRUMP,” the comedian added.

Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick.



FUCK TRUMP https://t.co/UR2rfymQNY — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 26, 2020

Griffin later responded to a tweet from the conservative Washington Examiner news website, which said she was advocating “for someone to stab” Trump with a syringe full of air.

“I SURE DID, FUCKER,” she replied.

Griffin, who in March was hospitalized with a stomach infection amid fears she’d contracted COVID-19, faced backlash in 2017 after she posed for photographs with a fake severed head that looked like the president.

Trump called Griffin “sick” for the stunt:

Kathy Griffin should be ashamed of herself. My children, especially my 11 year old son, Barron, are having a hard time with this. Sick! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The comedian initially apologized, saying she went “way too far” and “was wrong.” She also was investigated by the Secret Service.

Since then, Griffin has ﻿retracted that apology on multiple occasions, calling the outrage “BS” and overblown.