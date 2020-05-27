ENTERTAINMENT

Kathy Griffin Sparks Anger With Tweet About Injecting Donald Trump With Air

The comedian faced similar backlash in 2017 for posing with a fake severed head that bore a resemblance to the president.

Comedian Kathy Griffin faced backlash on Twitter for her post Tuesday about President Donald Trump being injected with air ― a potentially fatal procedure that could cause an air embolism and block a blood vessel.

“Syringe with nothing but air inside it would do the trick,” Griffin wrote in response to Trump’s pondering during a White House diabetes event ﻿on the price of insulin about whether he should take the drug.

“FUCK TRUMP,” the comedian added.

Griffin later responded to a tweet from the conservative Washington Examiner news website, which said she was advocating “for someone to stab” Trump with a syringe full of air.

“I SURE DID, FUCKER,” she replied.

Griffin, who in March was hospitalized with a stomach infection amid fears she’d contracted COVID-19, faced backlash in 2017 after she posed for photographs with a fake severed head that looked like the president.

Trump called Griffin “sick” for the stunt:

The comedian initially apologized, saying she went “way too far” and “was wrong.” She also was investigated by the Secret Service

Since then, Griffin has ﻿retracted that apology on multiple occasions, calling the outrage “BS” and overblown.

