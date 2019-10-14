Kathy Griffin Slams Pro-Trump Video That Shows Her And Others Killed

Twitter An animated depiction of comedian Kathy Griffin is portrayed among the victims during a fabricated Donald Trump rampage in the "Church of Fake News."

Comedian Kathy Griffin, who lost friends and nearly her career for posing with a fake decapitated head of President Donald Trump, lashed out against a fabricated video shown at a Trump resort rally that depicts the president shooting and stabbing members of the media and political foes. Griffin is included in the carnage. Toward the end of the clip, CNN is shown attacking her with what appears to be an ax.

“Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” Griffin wrote on Twitter Sunday, though technically the president isn’t the one who kills her in the video. “The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”

The video was played recently at a conference hosted by American Priority at the Trump National Doral Miami, The New York Times reported Sunday. Trump’s 2020 campaign said it had nothing to do with the video and does not condone violence. American Priority said the clip was shown as part of a meme exhibit and was “not associated with or endorsed by the conference in any official capacity.”

HuffPost, CNN, CBS, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and former President Barack Obama are among the victims of the imagined Trump rampage in the “Church of Fake News.”

CNN denounced the video in a statement on Sunday via Twitter: “Sadly, this is not the first time that supporters of the president have promoted violence against the media in a video they apparently find entertaining — but it is by far and away the worst.”