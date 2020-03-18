Kathy Griffin Says She's 'Gutted' After Her Mom Maggie Dies At Age 99

Kathy Griffin said Tuesday she was “not doing well” after Maggie Griffin, her mother and former reality show co-star, died Tuesday at age 99.

“My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today,” the comedian wrote with an Instagram photo of them gazing out at the hillside scenery. “Hours ago. I am gutted. She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared. Her point of view. So unique.”

“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this,” she added.

Griffin, 59, noted that her mother’s struggle with dementia was “worsening” in a post wishing her a happy 99th birthday in June.

Maggie Griffin appeared on her daughter’s Bravo reality series “My Life On The D-List” from 2005 to 2010. The two often bickered over politics and drinking.

“What I am most proud of when it comes to My Life On The D List is that show gave me the opportunity to show the world how naturally funny my parents were,” Griffin wrote on Twitter earlier this year, per Entertainment Weekly. “When people tell me they feel like they know my mom, I always respond ‘you do!’”

The comic’s father John Griffin died in 2007 and the series dealt with his passing.

Kris Jenner and Aubrey Plaza were among the celebrities to offer condolences on Tuesday.