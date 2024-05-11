PoliticsRepublican PoliticsPregnancykatie britt

Critics Rip Katie Britt For Celebrating 'MOMS' With 'Handmaid's Tale'-Like Proposal

The Alabama Republican, who was mocked over her State of the Union address rebuttal, dropped a video that one social media user described as "super cringe."
Ben Blanchet
Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) pre-gamed for Mother’s Day by introducing a bill this week that would create a federal database that stores data on pregnant people.

Critics spotted a “super cringe” video of Britt, who was mocked for her rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in March, where she talked up the legislation that includes a number of anti-abortion measures on Friday.

“As a mom I know that there is no greater blessing in this life than our children and I also understand the types of challenges that women face during their pregnancy journeys and while raising their kids,” said Britt, who smiled while speaking about the More Opportunities for Moms to Succeed (or “MOMS”) Act.

Britt portrayed the bill as providing “critical support to women” but neglected to mention that the legislation creates a Pregnancy.gov federal clearinghouse featuring “resources” such as anti-abortion, crisis pregnancy centers.

The database would include information on adoption agencies but not on abortion clinics, Axios reported, and the bill would give grants to anti-abortion nonprofits, as well.

Elsewhere, the bill notes that the database’s users can consent for their contact information to be used by the government, which may “conduct outreach via phone or email” to share “additional resources that would be helpful.”

The bill, co-sponsored by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), also requires states to “apply child support obligations to the time period during pregnancy” per a mother’s request, which Jezebel described as effectively viewing embryos as children.

Social media users ripped the bill and clowned Britt for pushing some “Handmaid’s Tale shit” in her clip:

