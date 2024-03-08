PoliticsJoe Biden AlabamaState of the Union

Sen. Katie Britt's 'Deeply Weird' Biden Response Is Freaking People Out

Critics panned the Alabama senator's theatrical approach to her State of the Union rebuttal speech.
Ed Mazza
Overnight Editor, HuffPost

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) found her name trending on social media on Thursday night, but perhaps not for reasons she may have wanted.

Britt delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from her kitchen with theatrical flourishes, such as taking a deep, dramatic breath after using the word “breathtaking.”

In one short stretch, her tone shifted from happy and nearly laughing to nearly tearful and then angry:

If the speech was theatrical, plenty of people were ready to play critic ― and many of them panned the unusual approach:

