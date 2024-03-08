Sen. Katie Britt's 'Deeply Weird' Biden Response Is Freaking People Out

Sen. Katie Britt (R-Ala.) found her name trending on social media on Thursday night, but perhaps not for reasons she may have wanted.
Britt delivered the Republican rebuttal to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address from her kitchen with theatrical flourishes, such as taking a deep, dramatic breath after using the word “breathtaking.”
In one short stretch, her tone shifted from happy and nearly laughing to nearly tearful and then angry:
a snippet from Katie Britt's overly dramatic rebuttal. i will say that she is the best Alabama senator. pic.twitter.com/9Fm8h4yUA8— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024
If the speech was theatrical, plenty of people were ready to play critic ― and many of them panned the unusual approach:
This is some *deeply* weird shit. Can these MAGA people not even pretend to be normal for a few minutes on television? https://t.co/agz3YHesdz— Dan Cluchey (@dancluchey) March 8, 2024
This is one of those infomercials that comes on late Saturday morning and you’re like idk what this is but I guess the real tv is over https://t.co/74ljq8CDPO— Dan Amira (@DanAmira) March 8, 2024
Is Katie delivering a rebuttal or auditioning for a Lifetime movie? https://t.co/VZzN1iZHEk— Nathan (@Gig4Nathan) March 8, 2024
Look, this Katie Britt address - breathy, theatrical, on the verge of tears - is completely weird, very coached and like a high school acting audition.— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 8, 2024
But you have to remember that these people know their base, and the base is going to *love* this.
Sen. Katie Britt is delivering this speech with the cadence and theatrics of a TikTok video. Looks like it’s written to be chopped up into 100 different social media quips.— Luke Russert (@LukeRussert) March 8, 2024
Campiest, creepiest SOTU response in history? https://t.co/Qm512fTADi— Lis Smith (@Lis_Smith) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt looks and sounds like a first year acting student giving a self tape audition. pic.twitter.com/rrGs2nV2Dd— Pumpkin Spice Ginger (@_CraigSherwood) March 8, 2024
Very Lacey Chabert reading the Julius Caesar paper in Mean Girls. https://t.co/JYFxDO5dCP— Michael Schulman (@MJSchulman) March 8, 2024
katie britt giving this right now pic.twitter.com/7fO5B1kXda— Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 8, 2024
she's going for a Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/BK9KyLY7wA— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 8, 2024
My name is Katie Britt and I’m reading for the role of “mom on the brink.” pic.twitter.com/PEBixFRQmW— Mason Steinberg (@AlUCanEatShrimp) March 8, 2024
20 seconds in and no one can convince me this isn’t an SNL skit.— Casey (she/her) (@MamaSissieSays) March 8, 2024
Also are we sure Katie Britt isn’t AI??
Brooklyn & Rideway deserve answers. pic.twitter.com/iq107sGa8a
Seems like republicans thought just ‘put the young one in the kitchen & it’ll all be fine.’ It’s not fine. She’s sweaty nervous & over-acting. Also lying a bit. https://t.co/QX3kdhSwfq— Jennifer Schulze (@NewsJennifer) March 8, 2024
Live feed of all the women in SNL’s cast discussing who’s going to play Katie Britt in Saturday’s cold open. #GOPResponse pic.twitter.com/zHGEmIQ7a3— Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) March 8, 2024
Donate to your local arts programs, this is the worst acting I've ever seen. https://t.co/5VxDwMwhJE— Sophie Rae Lichterman (@why_sophie_why) March 8, 2024
She went from sweet stay at home Mom to SUPER KAREN in like a minute. https://t.co/2Z4U9ZvVRL— Fred Wellman (@FPWellman) March 8, 2024
🤣🤣🤣 Katie, this was literally the worst political speech I’ve ever heard. I’m sure that’s the last time Republicans will ever ask you to do anything.— Maile (@MailePRMedia) March 8, 2024
Looking forward to this weekends SNL
Nothing says Republican party more than the fact that they had a female Senator give this speech while placed in the kitchen. https://t.co/gh6BKxKVn8— Bob Geiger (@GeigerNews) March 8, 2024
Katie Britt sounds like a Stepford Senator as Republicans keep their streak going of guessing wrong with their rebuttal talking points, "President Biden just doesn't get it. He's out of touch under his administration, families are worse off our communities are less safe." pic.twitter.com/h0zyykz58t— Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) March 8, 2024
Kate Britt representing the GOP response with the biggest overacting job I’ve ever seen. Suddenly Marco Rubio response in 2013 doesn’t look so bad now. #GOPResponse— Michael Ball (@Michael44004861) March 8, 2024
pic.twitter.com/nj5KiKL2Vr
Is this some new episode of Black Mirror that I've missed? https://t.co/OQ0ZdzOUhk— Hugh Kraine (@hugh_kraine) March 8, 2024
