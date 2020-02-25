English Woman Tastes Sweet Victory In Annual Pancake Race

1 / 11 Blueberry-Banana Pancakes

Not often paired together -- and that is truly a shame -- blueberries and bananas make a delicious duo in this pancake recipe. The creaminess of the bananas and the juicy flavor blasts of the blueberries provide a delightful texture to this breakfast favorite. The inclusion of both these fruits gives these pancakes a natural sweetness, making it a healthy option if you decide you do not need the additional, yet delicious, sweetness of the syrup.

John Kernick/Food&Wine