Katie Hill Sends Cease And Desist Letter To Daily Mail Website Over Nude Photos

“This letter serves as notice that civil and criminal laws prohibit the publication of images of the character you have posted, and that our client is prepared to take all necessary means to protect her rights and to protect herself from an unprecedented, unwarranted and extraordinarily offensive invasion of personal privacy,” reads the letter from Hill’s attorneys at Perkins Coie. “Without any prejudice to Representative Hill’s rights or remedies, we demand you remove these photos from publication at once.”

Hill’s attorneys also take issue with the Daily Mail website for falsely claiming that Hill has a tattoo of a Nazi symbol on her body in one of the photos.

“California law provides a cause of action against libel, which is defined as the ‘false and unprivileged publication by writing, printing, picture...which exposes any person to hatred, contempt, ridicule... or which has a tendency to injure him in his occupation,’” they said. “The claim that Representative Hill has Nazi imagery on her body in the form of a tattoo is false and defamatory.”

The letter concludes, “The continued publication by your outlet or others of these images will warrant legal response.”

Here’s a copy of the full letter, obtained by HuffPost: