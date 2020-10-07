Ex-Rep. Katie Hill's Twitter Account Hacked To Allege Workplace Abuse, Protest Biopic

Photo by Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call via Getty Images Former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) speaks at a press conference on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.

Following the announcement of an upcoming biopic of former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) starring Elisabeth Moss, self-described former staffers have hacked Hill’s congressional account to make claims of abuse and harassment in the workplace.

On Tuesday, Moss was announced as the star of a streaming film adaptation of Hill’s forthcoming memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality,” according to Variety.

Later on Tuesday night, Hill’s official congressional account was hacked by a group claiming to be her former staff. Tweets posted to her account accused Hill of taking “advantage of her subordinates.”

“She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics,” reads a tweet in the lengthy thread.

Katie’s former staff here. Disappointed in so many folks - including Elizabeth Moss, @Blumhouse, & @michaelseitzman - regarding today's announcement. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

This is an incredibly sensitive situation. We appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss, an LGBTQ+ woman who faced abuse from her husband. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

What happened to Katie Hill shouldn’t happen to anyone. But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story - our story - is also one of workplace abuse and harassment. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss. — Rep. Katie Hill (@RepKatieHill) October 7, 2020

The thread acknowledged the film starring Moss and lambasted her and the filmmakers, indicating they were “disappointed” with the decision to bring Hill’s story to the screen.

“Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it. And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior,” read one tweet in the thread, which concluded with: “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress.”

Hill responded to the allegations on Twitter later on Wednesday morning, noting that her account had been hacked and the tweets were reported.

Thanks to all who let me know my government official twitter account was hacked. Control of my account was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @twitter. — Katie Hill (@KatieHill4CA) October 7, 2020

HuffPost has reached out to Hill’s office for more information.