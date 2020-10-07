Ex-Rep. Katie Hill's Twitter Account Hacked To Allege Workplace Abuse, Protest Biopic

Following the announcement of an upcoming biopic of former Rep. Katie Hill (D-Calif.) starring Elisabeth Moss, self-described former staffers have hacked Hill’s congressional account to make claims of abuse and harassment in the workplace.
On Tuesday, Moss was announced as the star of a streaming film adaptation of Hill’s forthcoming memoir, “She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality,” according to Variety.
The publication reports that the memoir follows the representative's fall from grace after conservative news site RedState accused Hill, California's first openly bisexual member of Congress, of having a relationship with a House staffer while in office and published intimate photos of Hill. The allegations prompted a House Ethics Committee probe and eventually led to Hill's resignation in October 2019.
Later on Tuesday night, Hill’s official congressional account was hacked by a group claiming to be her former staff. Tweets posted to her account accused Hill of taking “advantage of her subordinates.”
“She caused immense harm to the people who worked for her, many of whom were young women just beginning their careers in politics,” reads a tweet in the lengthy thread.
The thread acknowledged the film starring Moss and lambasted her and the filmmakers, indicating they were “disappointed” with the decision to bring Hill’s story to the screen.
“Believe us when we say: it’s not only about who starts it, it’s also about who ends it. And, while Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior,” read one tweet in the thread, which concluded with: “Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress.”
Hill responded to the allegations on Twitter later on Wednesday morning, noting that her account had been hacked and the tweets were reported.
HuffPost has reached out to Hill’s office for more information.