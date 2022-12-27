Arizona Governor-Elect Katie Hobbs Seeks To Sanction Election Denier Kari Lake

Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D) and Maricopa County have asked a court to issue sanctions against Kari Lake, the Republican who lost to Hobbs last month and refuses to accept the election results.

The request Hobbs filed in the Maricopa County Superior Court on Monday comes two days after it ruled against Lake’s effort to reverse the election results, saying there is no “clear and convincing evidence” of malfeasance that would have impacted the outcome of the state’s gubernatorial race.

Now, Hobbs and county officials are requesting that Lake and her legal team be ordered to pay $25,050 to cover some of the attorney fees Hobbs and the county incurred because of Lake’s lawsuit. The request notes that before a single vote was counted, Lake “publicly stated that she would accept the results of the gubernatorial election only if she were the winning candidate.” She made good on that promise, the filing says, and dragged Hobbs and the county into a “frivolous pursuit.”

Lake’s lawsuit was a complete misuse of the state’s judicial system, the filing argued.

“Courts are established by Arizona’s Constitution and statutes to resolve actual disputes between parties,” the plaintiffs wrote. “They do not exist so that candidates for political office can attempt to make political statements and fundraise. And they should not be used to harass political opponents and sow completely unfounded doubts about the integrity of elections. All of those things happened in this matter.”

Though Hobbs is just days away from being sworn in, Lake has still not conceded the election ― which she lost by more than 17,000 votes ― and says she plans to appeal the latest ruling against her.

“My Election Case provided the world with evidence that proves our elections are run outside of the law,” she tweeted on Christmas Eve. “This Judge did not rule in our favor. However, for the sake of restoring faith and honesty in our elections, I will appeal his ruling.”

