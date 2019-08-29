Katie Holmes Hailing A Cab In A Cashmere Bra Is A Whole Fall Mood

Ah, Labor Day weekend. A time to mourn the long days, hazy heat and general sense of summer’s seasonal leisure.

At least it was, before we saw Katie Holmes wearing an iconic cashmere bralette and sweater combo from Khaite that sent us straight into a fall fashion frenzy.

LRNYC / MEGA Katie Holmes giving us the fall fashion inspo we deserve.

Holmes looked amazing in what we’re branding as sexy “When Harry Met Sally”-levels of chic while hailing a cab in New York City on Wednesday. She paired the set with jeans, black slides and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

But don’t just take it from us. Take it from Twitter, which collectively nodded its head in approval over her BBE (big bralette energy).

first time I’ve ever paid attention to Katie Holmes - go awf tbh pic.twitter.com/IVFFrMVzen — Zeba Blay (@zblay) August 29, 2019

Never wanted a cashmere bra and matching chunky cardigan more - anyone else loving Katie Holmes' look? pic.twitter.com/xB55sJON1t — It's A Danielle Life (@ADanielleLife) August 29, 2019

I will be thinking about that Katie Holmes photo for weeks, if not MONTHS. — Alyssa Vingan Klein (@alyssavingan) August 29, 2019

That photo is HISTORICAL & CRITICAL for every modern fashion person! — Mickey Boardman (@AskMrMickey) August 29, 2019

Katie Holmes wearing a Khaite bralette and chunky cardi in August New York weather is the mood boost I needed 🔥 pic.twitter.com/hK0jP6iVHD — Alexandra Anderson M.D. (@AlexAndersonMD) August 28, 2019