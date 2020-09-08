Katie Holmes Has Manifested Herself A New Chef Boyfriend

John Lamparski via Getty Images Katie Holmes was seen packing on the PDA with chef Emilio Vitolo Jr.

Starring in the “The Secret” movie has clearly fine-tuned Katie Holmes’ manifesting skills because she’s locked down a new boyfriend, who just so happens to be a celebrated chef.

The “Dawson’s Creek” alum has been spotted out and about in recent days with Emilio Vitolo Jr., a New York City-based chef at the Italian eatery Emilio’s Ballato that’s become a popular hangout for famous types like Whoopi Goldberg, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and even Barack Obama.

In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, a clearly smitten Holmes, 43, was seen cuddling up to and kissing the 33-year-old during a dinner date at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan on Monday night, which she seemed to spend most of on his lap.

Dinner was apparently the next step after the two met for a drinks only affair last week. Holmes and Vitolo Jr. were first photographed laughing and chatting together on Tuesday while enjoying a couple of glasses of wine at a Mediterranean restaurant, per TMZ.

While the relationship appears to be fairly new, Vitolo Jr. did drop a comment on one of Holmes’ Instagram photos back in July (a dancing lady emoji, to be specific), leading fans to believe that they’ve been linked for some time.

Besides his work in the kitchen, Vitolo has dabbled in the acting world, appearing in bit parts in “Royal Pains” and “Inside Amy Schumer,” as well as the upcoming film “Birthday Cake” alongside Ewan McGregor and Penn Badgley.

The PDA-heavy display is relatively surprising coming from Holmes, who’s understandably kept her private life out of the public eye since her tumultuous marriage to Tom Cruise. She since launched into an ultra-private six-year romance with Jamie Foxx, which neither star ever confirmed, before the two split for good in May 2019.

Holmes has primary custody of her daughter with Cruise, Suri, who recently celebrated her 14th birthday in April. She gave fans a rare peek into her family life, sharing a photo of the teenager on her big day with a sweet caption.

“Happy Birthday Sweetheart!!!!!!!,” she wrote, adding a handful of heart emojis. “I am so blessed to be your mom. May this year be incredible!”

