Katie Holmes' New Relationship Has Hit An Ex-Fiancee-Sized Bump In The Road

Not one to wait for her life to be over ... or allegedly her boyfriend’s former engagement, Katie Holmes is already seeing some major drama in her new relationship.

This week, the “Dawson’s Creek” alum went public with her brand new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr., a New York City-based chef on whom she was spotted passionately kissing during a dinner date Monday.

The new couple has been seen out and about together in recent days, but it’s not exactly clear when they linked up. Vitolo, however, left a comment on a July post on Holmes’ Instagram, suggesting that they might have been in each other’s orbit for some time now.

The relationship is Holmes’ first since splitting with Jamie Foxx in May 2019 after six (mostly secret) years together following her marriage to Tom Cruise. But apparently Vitolo’s romantic history isn’t as cut and dried.

The 33-year-old chef was apparently engaged to designer Rachel Emmons as of very recently if her Instagram feed is any indication. Emmons frequently shared photos of herself and Vitolo over the past few years, including a post announcing their engagement last February.

“The most celebratory, generous, honest, genuine person I’ve ever met. You always have my back and make every day a new adventure,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself beaming at Vitolo. “You walk into a room and people gravitate to you. I couldn’t feel more lucky to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Emmons gave her followers lovey updates about her personal life, including how the former couple adopted a puppy last year, as well as their frequent globetrotting travels together.

Per her Instagram, the two were still very much an item as of their last pic together in July, which was posted after Vitolo left a comment on Holmes’ photo, indicating there was indeed some sort of overlap.

In a post shared in August, Emmons appeared to wear her engagement ring.

Vitolo’s Instagram, meanwhile, has no trace of Emmons, leading some people to suggest online that he scrubbed his account of their relationship.

Everyone involved has stayed silent on the matter. But an anonymous friend of Emmons came forward claiming that Vitolo ended the 18-month engagement via text hours before photos of himself and Holmes went public.

“Up to this press coming out, Rachel had no idea what was going on,” the friend told The Daily Mail, adding that Holmes was likely unaware of the situation. “He is a cheater, and this isn’t a ‘happy ending’ story.”

As for whether that will hold true for Holmes, only time will tell.

