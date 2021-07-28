Katie Ledecky Puts Her Up And Down Olympics In Perfect Perspective After Gold

Katie Ledecky may no longer be an undisputed queen of the pool but don’t feel sorry for her.

The U.S. swim standout bounced back from two defeats at the Tokyo Olympics to win the 1500-meter freestyle on Wednesday.

She had a powerful message for anyone who might be disappointed that she is not invincible.

“I think people maybe feel bad for me that I’m not winning everything and whatever, but I want people to be more concerned about other things going on in the world, people that are truly suffering,” Ledecky told Associated Press. “I’m just proud to bring home a gold medal to Team USA.”

OLYMPIC HISTORY IS MADE‼️@katieledecky wins the first-EVER Olympic gold medal in the women's 1500m free and teammate Erica Sullivan wins the silver.@TeamUSA x #TokyoOlympics #OlympicHERstory pic.twitter.com/fTLlcWFgEg — #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) July 28, 2021

The women’s 1500 was making its Olympics debut. Ledecky, clocking 15:37.39, held off American Erica Sullivan to win her sixth career gold medal. Sarah Kohler of Germany won bronze.

About an hour earlier, Ledecky lost a second Olympics race to Australian gold medalist Ariarne Titmus in the 200 freestyle, finishing fifth to mark the first time she has not medaled in an Olympic event.

But clearly Ledecky was intent on savoring what she did accomplish.

She’ll also be the favorite in the 800 freestyle.