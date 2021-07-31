Katie Ledecky Wins Another Gold But Has Even Better News

Katie Ledecky won the 800 meter freestyle at her third straight Olympics on Saturday but offered perhaps even better news for U.S. swim fans: She isn’t done burning up the pool at future Olympics if she can help it.

More on that in a bit. First, enjoy her victory over Australian rival Ariarne Titmus to bring her Tokyo gold medal count to two and career tally to seven. She has 10 medals overall.

Ledecky is planning on future Olympic success as well.

“That was not my last swim,” she told NBC. “I’m at least going to ’24, maybe ’28. We’ll see.”

Paris will be the site of the ’24 Games, and Los Angeles in ’28.

Ledecky, 24, still made sure to savor her victory on Saturday in what was her final Tokyo event. “You never take anything for granted,” she said. “You don’t know if you’re going to be back at the next Olympics, so just try to soak it all in.”