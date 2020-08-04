Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky won’t be adding to her collection of five gold medals this summer. The U.S. trials and the Tokyo Games have been postponed until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
But she is still racking up accomplishments in the pool ― like swimming the entire length with a glass of chocolate milk balanced on her head.
Ledecky posted her fun feat Monday as part of TikTok’s “Got Milk” challenge.
And she didn’t spill a drop. “Possibly one of the best swims of my career!” she gushed on her Instagram.
While she may not deserve a gold medal for her feat, we can certainly give her a polite round of internet applause.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter