‘Harry Potter’ Actor Katie Leung Speaks Out For Trans Women Amid J.K. Rowling Backlash

The LGBTQ community and its supporters pushed back hard on Rowling’s transphobic remarks, prompting her to then double down with more offensive tweets.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth,” she wrote. “The idea that women like me, who’ve been empathetic to trans people for decades, feeling kinship because they’re vulnerable in the same way as women — ie, to male violence – ‘hate’ trans people because they think sex is real and has lived consequences — is a nonsense.”

Rowling was called “complete scum” and a “TERF” (trans exclusionary radical feminist), and was told to “shut up.”