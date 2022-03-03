Stanford Goalkeeper Katie Meyer Dies At 22

Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, left, has died aged 22. via Associated Press

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer, who memorably led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game, has died. She was 22.

The cause of death was not released. Stanford first announced the death of a student at one of its residence halls on Monday. On Tuesday, the university confirmed it was Meyer, a senior international relations major.

Meyer stopped two penalty shots to lead Stanford to a 5-4 shootout victory over North Carolina after a scoreless draw in the 2019 championship game.

The native Californian got attention for her animated celebration after the second save of the shootout before teammate Kiara Pickett drilled her attempt to hand Stanford the trophy.